Giants, Jets add to O-line, Jalen Carter No. 1

In Mock 2.0, we’ll forecast one trade, but not the one that many will be expecting at the top of the NFL draft.

The Jets — if they keep their pick — get a different offensive tackle this time while the Giants surprise with another ornery blocker for Daniel Jones and hopefully for Saquon Barkley.

Once again, four quarterbacks go in the top 10.

Picks 1-15, plus the Giants at 25.

1. Chicago Bears

Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

An elite Monster of the Midway to replenish a defense that misses Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. General manager Ryan Poles resists overtures from Jim Irsay and the Colts after falling in love with this 6-foot-3, 300-pound game-wrecker.

2. Houston Texans

Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

Remember Irsay blurting, “The Alabama guy doesn’t look too bad, I tell you?” Well, now he gets to face him twice a year. New Houston coach DeMeco Ryans had better get the Heisman Trophy winner in the weight room and get him some enchiladas fast. Quarterbacks who are 6-foot, 194-pounds, if that, aren’t built to last. It is why some teams will be ranking Young below C.J. Stroud and even Will Levis. Of course, they said that once upon a time about the young Drew Brees, right? Best point guard in the draft.





Georgia’s Jalen Carter Getty Images

3. Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr. (DE/OLB, Alabama)

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound predator, who has drawn comparisons to Von Miller, to help the new regime of GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon mitigate the retirement of J. J. Watt.

4. Indianapolis Colts

C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

Irsay volunteers that he was smoke-screening about Young and is delighted that he won’t have to force feed his new 6-foot-3, 215-pound franchise quarterback at Steak ’n Shake — Original Double Steakburger with Cheese Combo, $7.09, 770 calories. Not an elite running threat, but such an accurate passer. So what if he couldn’t beat That Team Up North? Ask the Georgia Bulldogs about him.

5. Seattle Seahawsk

Tyree Wilson (DE/OLB, Texas Tech)

Pete Carroll has four of the first 52 picks and upgrades his pass rush with this 6-foot-6, 275-pounder with an 86-inch wingspan.

6. Detroit Lions

Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

If this big (6-foot-3, 231 pounds), strong and tough Wildcat with a big arm and tremendous intangibles isn’t Dan Campbell’s idea of a quarterback, who is? He’d be better served sitting behind Jared Goff to learn his craft as a rookie anyway.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Paris Johnson Jr. (OT, Ohio State)

GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels won’t have this pick if Aaron Rodgers ends up in Sin City, but if they still do, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound bookend for LT Kolton Miller would help erase the painful memory of former first-round bust Alex Leatherwood. Derek Carr’s successor can’t get the ball to Davante Adams if he’s not upright.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois)

New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen lands a combative 6-foot, 180-pound bookend for A.J. Terrell, who allowed a 25.3 passer rating last season.

9. Carolina Panthers





Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson AP

Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

A tantalizing boom-or-bust project who can sit behind Sam Darnold or someone else in his rookie season. New coach Frank Reich was hired by owner David Tepper to find their quarterback of the future, and here is the ultimate test of Reich’s developmental skills. A 6-foot-4, 231-pound test with good poise in the pocket.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

James Bradberry is a free agent, so he won’t be tugging on A.J. Brown’s jersey in practice, hence a bookend is needed opposite Darius Slay, who is 32. GM Howie Roseman wouldn’t pull the trigger on RB Bijan Robinson here … would he?

11. Tennessee Titans

Peter Skoronski (OL, Northwestern)

Releasing LT Taylor Lewan created $14.8 million in salary-cap space. Coach Mike Vrabel can use another receiver alongside 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks now that Robert Woods has been released, but he won’t be able to resist a versatile, tough, smart, 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman whose short arms might require him to start out at guard. Derrick Henry would like this guy.

12. Houston Texans

Lukas Van Ness (DE, Iowa)

Coach Ryans knows he has to deal twice a year with Trevor Lawrence (and maybe Bryce Young), and this is a high-motor 6-foot-5, 270-pounder who can flex inside when needed.





Georgia lineman Broderick Jones USA TODAY Sports

13. New York Jets

Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

GM Joe Douglas can’t count on former first-round LT Mekhi Becton, and RT George Fant is a free agent, but Douglas likely won’t be making this pick if he has to deal it to land QB Aaron Rodgers. If it’s Derek Carr at QB, he and RB Breece Hall will need better blockers. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 311-pounder who didn’t allow a sack last season, would fit the bill.

14. Detroit Lions (from Patriots)

Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

Coach Campbell once again can’t help himself and trades up from No. 18 to tackle one of the elite talents in this draft. Remember, Jamaal Williams is a free agent and D’Andre Swift has been injury-prone. Imagine a 6-foot, 220-pounder with size and power running behind an elite offensive line.

15. Green Bay Packers

DE Myles Murphy (DE, Clemson)

Far be it from GM Brian Gutekunst to rub it in Aaron Rodgers’ face by drafting (for Jordan Love) a wideout in the first round for the first time since Javon Walker in 2002, though USC WR Jordan Addison would be a nice replacement for Randall Cobb, and complement to Christian Watson and Romeo Dobbs. Gutekunst does a Lambeau Leap for this 6-foot-5, 276-pounder as he waits anxiously for OLB Rashan Gary to return from his Week 9 torn ACL.





John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota AP

25. New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz (C, Minnesota)

Maybe explosive WR Jalin Hyatt is gone. How about a smart, tough, dependable quarterback of the offensive line to grow — he’s already 6-foot-4, 320 pounds — with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal? Nick Mangold was the Jets’ 29th pick in 2006. How’d that work out? Stock riser at Senior Bowl.