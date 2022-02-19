Giants, Jets add in trenches, skill positions

The Serby Mock 2.0 gives Zach Wilson a towering new weapon, and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley a badass enforcer on their embattled offensive line. As well as a freakish pass rusher for Jets coach Robert Saleh and a shutdown corner for Giants coach Brian Daboll.

The game of quarterback musical chairs potentially involving Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson and next month’s free-agency gold rush — a fool’s gold rush too often — will mandate changes in all post-combine mocks, but in the meantime, let this one whet your appetite.

Picks 1-15 this time, 1-20 next time:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars:

Evan Neal (OT, Alabama)

New coach Doug Pederson will have an easier time developing Trevor Lawrence if he can plant this 6-foot-7, 350-pound sunblocker in front of him. Not to mention Travis Etienne, back from a lost rookie season, and James Robinson. (Philly Special South, anyone)? Urban renewal begins with a bulldozer with LT Cam Robinson an impending free agent.

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan)

Love at first sight for coach Dan Campbell, who gets a nearby relentless 6-foot-6, 265-pound knee-biter to make life miserable for Aaron Rodgers, should he return, as well as Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins.

3. Houston Texans

Kyle Hamilton (S, Notre Dame)

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound Swiss Army knife version of Isaiah Simmons and arguably the best prospect in this draft. Lovie Smith’s secondary is in dire need of a rangy playmaker like this.

Kayvon Thibodeaux AP

4. New York Jets

Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon)

Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be pounding the table in unison. Pass-rusher Carl Lawson will return following his torn Achilles and might require time to get up to speed. A 6-foot-5, 258-pound freak alongside Quinnen Williams? Yes, please. Given GM Joe Douglas’ affinity for the offensive line, Ikem Ekwonu is certainly an option, especially if concern grows about Mekhi Becton eating himself out of the starting LT role … or the league.

5. New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu (OL, N.C. State)

New GM, same old problem: fixing the offensive line. A good place for Joe Schoen to start is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound Hog Mollie … er, mauler with Quenton Nelson’s Terminator disposition. Right tackle? Guard? Doesn’t matter. He’ll kick ass wherever you put him, and help give Jones and Barkley a fighting chance to be who Dave Gettleman thought they were.

6. Carolina PANTHERS

Ahmad Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)

Matt Rhule is in win-now mode, and none of the quarterbacks in this class will be ready to win now. Sam Darnold, much to owner David Tepper’s chagrin, is due $18.9 million guaranteed in 2022, so “Play It Again, Sam.” The guy nicknamed “Sauce” is a lock-down, 6-foot-2, 188-pound bookend for Jaycee Horn, last year’s No. 1 pick, with CBs Stephen Gilmore and Donte Jackson free agents.

Derek Stingley Jr. forces a fumble AP

7. New York Giants

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, LSU)

A foot injury compromised his 2021 season, but tape don’t lie, and James Bradberry is in the last year of his contract. And remember when former GM Jerry Reese told us “You can never have enough corners” when he made Eli Apple the 10th pick of the 2016 draft? Never mind. But somebody has to deal with CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin and DeVonta Smith. So here is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound stud who would allow new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to unleash hell.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Kenny Pickett (QB, Pittsburgh)

It’s time for coach Arthur Smith to secure his quarterback of the future and let him learn for one season under Matt Ryan. After passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones a year ago, would the franchise be in good hands … or small hands?

9. Denver Broncos

Malik Willis (QB, Liberty)

Rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett will have the time to develop this raw dual-threat QB and extract the maximum out of Drew Lock in the meantime. Unless, of course, Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood changes.

10. New York Jets

Drake London (WR, USC)

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound target for Zach Wilson necessitated by the whiff on Denzel Mims. A nice triumvirate with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Playmaker or protector? One of the two here for the second-year franchise QB.

11. Washington Commanders

Matt Corral (QB, Ole Miss)

Youthful immaturity, a bout with depression and a sprained ankle in the Sugar Bowl won’t overshadow his arm, legs and toughness for good-guy coach Ron Rivera, who should also research the veteran QB market.

Drake London AP

12. Minnesota Vikings

Jermaine Johnson II (DE, Florida State)

A 6-foot-5, 260-pound hometown hero from Eden Prairie, Minn., who was dominant at the Senior Bowl. A corner is needed (again), but DE Danielle Hunter has played just seven games over the past two seasons.

13. Cleveland Browns

Garrett Wilson (WR, Ohio State)

A healthy Baker Mayfield desperately needs an impact weapon with Odell Beckham Jr. getting fitted for a ring and fatherhood in Los Angeles and Jarvis Landry signed only through 2022.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Charles Cross (OT, Mississippi State)

LT Ronnie Stanley has endured two ankle surgeries and veteran free agent OT Alejandro Villanueva (nine sacks surrendered) was a big problem.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Travon Walker (DE, Georgia)

The first of three first-rounders for GM Howie Roseman, who needs young blood on his defensive line since Fletcher Cox is 31 and Brandon Graham 34 in April.