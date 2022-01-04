Giants’ Isaiah Wilson experiment comes to a sudden end

The Giants decided keeping Isaiah Wilson no longer was a no-lose proposition.

Wilson, a 2020 first-round pick of the Titans, was released Tuesday after testing the patience of coaches behind the scenes ever since he arrived out-of-shape to join the practice squad in late September. Known to fall asleep in meetings, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post, Wilson’s situation came to a head last week when offensive line coach Rob Sale refused to answer a question about Wilson’s development.

Only after further prodding did Sale finally say that Wilson’s path to the field required him to “be dependable.”

If it’s his final chance in the NFL, Wilson, 22, will go down as an all-time draft bust. The Brooklyn native had more arrests (two) than games played (one) with the Titans, who traded him to the Dolphins in March.

After he was cut within days by the Dolphins, the Giants later gave him a third chance at the standard practice squad weekly salary of $9,200 because of a desperate offensive line situation and the belief that he might work hard enough to tap into his potential with a support system close to home and five former University of Georgia teammates in the team facility.

Wilson was elevated to the active roster for one game but did not play. The Giants are without two of their top three tackles entering the final week of the regular season — Matt Peart and Korey Cunningham suffered injuries — but still chose to cut Wilson and go with less-pedigreed alternatives.