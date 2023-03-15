Giants in-house free agents drawing little interest so far

Maybe the Giants are going to luck into a few hometown discounts.

Two days into the NFL’s legal tampering period, all appeared quiet on the markets for the best of the Giants’ 15 remaining in-house free agents.

Safety Julian Love, who received his first extension offer from the Giants in November and continued negotiations through last week, had not been linked to a destination despite the Raiders’ Marcus Epps (two years, $12 million) and Panthers’ Vonn Bell (three years, $22.5 million) signing deals in the range projected for Love.

Tuesday marked the start of movement on the receiver market as the Jets’ Allen Lazard and Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers both agreed to deals for $11 million annually on four- and three-year deals, respectively.

Because the top of the market was set lower than expected — Meyers reportedly was seeking at least $15 million — the trickle-down effect means second-tier receivers like Darius Slayton could become a bargain.

The Giants intend on adding at least one receiver during this first wave of signings, according to league sources.





Julian Love could end up coming back to the Giants on a bargain deal. Getty Images

The pre-free agency expectation was that the Giants would be priced out of retaining Slayton.

Richie James is unsigned, too.

Other free agents who were assumed locks to return — staff favorites like center Jon Feliciano and defensive end Jihad Ward — also have not yet re-signed.

The only other former draft pick at risk of moving on, besides Love and Slayton, is outside linebacker Oshane Ximines.





The Giants were expected to not be able to afford Darius Slayton’s free agency price. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

As the front office hones in on free agency, Giants coaches and scouts are making their way to college Pro Days.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu were at Clemson to get an up-close look Tuesday at projected first-round picks Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese and Trenton Simpson, all of whom play in the front seven. The Giants will pick No. 25.

James Bradberry is indeed returning to a familiar home. Just not to the Giants.

Bradberry re-signed Tuesday with the rival Eagles on a three-year, $38 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed, according to reports.





Ex-Giant James Bradberry is sticking in Philadelphia. AP

During the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl 2023, Bradberry looked ahead and didn’t discount rejoining the Giants, which was an indication that the bad blood formed when he was a delayed salary cap casualty last May had dissipated.

Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020, the first of his two seasons with the Giants.

Eagles fans will have to forgive Bradberry for his decisive holding penalty late in the Super Bowl loss, and the Giants need to look elsewhere for a starting cornerback.

Fabian Moreau — Bradberry’s serviceable replacement last season — is a free agent.