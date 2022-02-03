Giants hiring Laura Young as director of coaching operations

The newest addition to Brian Daboll’s first coaching staff with the Giants is a history-maker.

Daboll has brought in Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. She is believed to be the first woman hired to work in the coaching department in franchise history.

Young was the player services coordinator in Buffalo, where Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator the past four years. Young will become the third member of Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo to come with Daboll to the Giants. Daboll is hiring Bobby Johnson as the offensive line coach and Shea Tierney as the quarterbacks coach.

In her most recent role, Young assisted players and their families with the acclimation to Buffalo. She also served as the COVID-19 coordinator the past two years. Young has been in the NFL for 16 years, starting with the Ravens in client services. Rex Ryan brought Young to the Jets as the assistant to the head coach and Young went with Ryan when he moved to the Bills. Young has worked for the Bills the past seven years.

Two years ago, the Giants and former general manager Dave Gettleman hired their first full-time female scout, Hannah Burnett, who had previously been with the Falcons.