Giants hiring Chiefs’ Mike Kafka as new offensive coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. — Brian Daboll’s first coaching staff with the Giants is coming together, and he has his coordinators locked in.

Daboll on Thursday selected Mike Kafka as his offensive coordinator, a key move for a side of the ball that went from bad to entirely broken in 2021.

Kafka, 34, was the youngest of the three finalists for the job. Daboll also considered Pep Hamilton (most recently with the Texans) and Chad O’Shea (Browns) and he went with Kafka, an interesting choice considering Kafka is not a play-caller.

Kafka played quarterback at Northwestern and was a 2010 fourth-round draft pick of the Eagles. He moved from team to team in a six-year career as a backup and started his coaching career in 2017 as a quality control coach with the Chiefs. The next year, Kafka was promoted to quarterbacks coach as the Chiefs moved Patrick Mahomes into the starting lineup. Kafka and Mahomes made magic together and in 2020 Kafka added the title of passing game coordinator.

Daboll called the plays on offense the past four seasons with the Bills and it remains to be seen if he will retain that assignment as the head coach of the Giants. Joe Schoen, the new general manager, has said he prefers that Daboll not call the plays. Daboll said he is not married to calling the plays and if he does or not will depend on who he hires as offensive coordinator.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Daboll said on Monday. “This hire will be important, all the hires are gonna be important. We’ll find the right guy and we’ll work together, if he can call the plays and if we feel comfortable with that I’m fine with that.”

Daboll is keeping Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator. Graham was a finalist for the Vikings head coach position but that is reportedly going to Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Daboll is also retaining Thomas McGaughey as the special teams coordinator.

The Giants hired Shea Tierney as the quarterbacks coach. Tierney, who worked with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and Kafka, after helping mold Mahomes, now will work closely with Daniel Jones.