Giants have to be on guard for Cowboys’ Micah Parsons

The Lawrence Taylor comparisons that began when Micah Parsons was a rookie last season were of course premature, and they are still premature. There is always The Next LT … and there is never The Next LT.

“I don’t know who the best defensive player is,” Lawrence Taylor told The Post, “but all I know is I’m always on the last page, of the last paragraph, of the last sentence when they say ‘The greatest of all time.’ Until somebody tells me different, I own it.”

This is not to say that The Micah Menace isn’t bull rushing his way towards stardom. LT will be there to check him out Monday night at MetLife Stadium when Parsons tries to wreck another game and the Cowboys try to wreck the Giants’ 2-0 start.

“I’m quite sure I’m gonna see what he’s got on Monday night ’cause I will be there,” LT said. “I haven’t analyzed it. But I will on Monday.”

Imagine if Saquon Barkley had been able to convince Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge to draft his former Penn State brother in 2021.

“I know Micah pretty well, we got a good friendship,” Barkley told The Post. “That’s kinda like one of my brothers, be honest. Happy for him, he’s a heckuva player. Obviously someone that we gotta focus on this week.

Micah Parsons and Lawrence Taylor Getty Images; USA TODAY Sports

“Can’t let him wreck the game.

“We know how talented he is, one of the best players, if not the best player in the league right now.”

The Micah Menace … 17 sacks in his first 18 NFL games, the most of anyone through his first 18 games since sacks became official in 1982, one year after the Giants drafted LT … Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded edge defender (92.2) … four sacks in the first two weeks.

Against left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal and all the other hands that will need to be on deck, because The Micah Menace will line up anywhere and everywhere, and he will be looking to become the third player in NFL history to start the season with three multi-sack games and the first with six multi-sack performances through his first 19 career games.

“Super freak … he’s crazy athletic,” Barkley said. “There’s nothing he can’t do at that position — he can cover, he can rush, he can play inside a box, can play outside a box. He’s a special talent, and he’s rare. You don’t see a lot of guys like him. But at the same time, as a competitor you look forward going against a guy like that.”

Brian Daboll was asked about Parsons, and his response was exactly how Tom Landry and Joe Gibbs and Buddy Ryan answered questions about LT.

“He’s a problem,” Daboll said. “He’s a dynamic football player. He can play multiple spots, he does. You see him at linebacker, you see him at defensive end. He has rare pass-rush ability, and we’re gonna have a good plan for him. He’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him. … We have to obviously know where he’s at.”

Neal is a rookie, but he fears no one.

“What you see with him is obvious, he’s a great athlete, elusive rusher … the guy runs a 4.3. So I’m gonna have to do a good job against him,” Neal said.

The Micah Menace requires all hands on deck.

“They use him everywhere — he’s a Swiss Army knife with their defense, they use him a lot of different ways,” Neal said.

Micah Parsons sacks Joe Burrow during the Cowboys’ 20-17 Week 2 win over the Bengals. AP

There is growing optimism that OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained knee) will make his debut against the Cowboys. The Giants can only hope that their first-round OLB can impact games the way the Cowboys’ OLB has so far. Thibodeaux is not unaware of the havoc that Parsons has wreaked. “It’s greatness as of now,” he said. “He’s on a roll.”

There is no better student of the game than Davis Webb. Asked if he sees any comparisons to LT, Webb said: “Micah Parsons is off to a pretty good start in his career. If he maintains that, I think that’s the beauty of this sport too, you’re able to compare old greats to new greats, and there’s always conversations for that.”

Until further review, only one Lawrence Taylor.