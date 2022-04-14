Giants have RB James Cook on their radar

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Giants might do at each position. Today: Running backs Next up: Wide receivers.

We have a pretty good idea what the Giants will do at running back this season, as they decided not to shop Saquon Barkley.

The new coaching staff, led by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, clearly see Barkley as someone they can tailor an offense around, which is why he remains on the roster for $7.2 million and will play out the rookie contract he received when the former Giants front office made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.

Does Barkley finally shake off all his injury issues and put together a full and fulfilling season as he attempts to reestablish himself as a feared weapon?

There was not much money to spend in free agency and not much of it ($1.18 million) was used to sign Matt Breida, an experienced, speedy option to work in tandem with and as a backup to Barkley. Breida was with the Bills last season and so he knows Daboll’s offense, which is a plus.

James Cook USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Williams, on the Bills’ practice squad in 2021, was signed early in free agency. New Giants GM Joe Schoen, when he was in Buffalo, saw the Bills take running backs (Devin Singletary and Zack Moss) with third-round picks in back-to-back years.

Day 3 seems like a logical time to find a prospect at this position. The Giants have been linked to Georgia’s James Cook (younger brother of the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook) as a change-of pace guy. Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M is another option, although he is not much of a pass-catcher out of the backfield.