Giants have chance for decent start

The Giants’ complete 2022 schedule was released Thursday night. Here are the highlights and what to expect from Weeks 1-18 this season.

Three Toughest Games

Week 1 at Tennessee

Could the schedule maker have given Brian Daboll a more difficult Giants debut? The Titans were 12-5 in 2021 and battering-ram running back Derrick Henry will locate and bully any weakness in any defense. At least there is great barbecue in Nashville.

Week 5 vs. Packers

The Giants take their unblemished (2-0) record in the United Kingdom into their first game at swanky Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is never a picnic, but having this game in London — where the Giants always have loads of fan support — instead of Green Bay and the heart of Cheesehead country should be a plus.

Week 12 at Dallas

Playing at home on Thanksgiving is an annual rite for the Cowboys — they are 31-21-1 on Turkey Day — and the Giants have not played on this holiday since 2017. The Giants have lost five straight at AT&T Stadium and nine of 10 overall to the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball for a touchdown during Week 5 against the Giants last season. Getty Images

Three Easiest Games

Week 2 vs. Panthers

There is always a sense of renewal for a home opener and there will be no fear in the building seeing Sam Darnold arrive at MetLife Stadium. How many Kayvon Thibodeaux No. 5 jerseys will be spotted in the seats?

Week 11 vs. Lions

Those who have been around the building for a while fondly recall Dan Campbell as a wide-shouldered, hard-blocking Giants tight end. The Lions were 3-13 in Campbell’s debut season as head coach in Detroit.

Week 13 vs. Commanders

Daniel Jones is 4-1 as a starting quarterback against Washington and 8-24 against everyone else. The Giants will be coming off an extended break, playing this game on 10 days of rest.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rushes during the second quarter against Washington. Getty Images

Notable Games

Week 6 vs. Ravens

Wink Martindale, the new Giants defensive coordinator, spent the past decade with the Ravens, the last four years running the defense. Now he gets to try what so many of his peers find so difficult to do: Contain the dangerous Lamar Jackson.

Week 8 at Seattle

What is so special about a game against a regressing Seahawks team? Well, it is a long, long trip out west and the Giants will be coming off a road game in Jacksonville. Back-to-back trips, with the second leg 2,400 miles away, is not easy on the muscles and joints.

Week 14 vs. Eagles

Daboll has been an assistant with six different NFL teams, all of them in the AFC. He knows about divisional rivalries but this will be his first introduction to the special hostility inherent in this hate-fest.

Where’s the Bye?

The bye comes in Week 9. The Giants could have requested to have their bye after their Week 5 international game but elected not to do so. Clearly, Daboll did not want the break coming so early in the season.

Overall Takeaway

There are only two nationally televised games (both against the Cowboys) for the Giants, which is a good thing, considering they have lost their last 10 games on national TV. With early home games against the Panthers and Bears, there’s a chance for a decent start. Home for the holidays is not this year’s theme, with road games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve in Minneapolis. Bah, humbug. At least the Giants are home on New Year’s Day versus the Colts. The Giants do not play two NFC East rivals, the Eagles and Commanders, until December, and they have an incredible late stretch of four consecutive divisional games. They also have three of their last four games on the road. Not ideal.