Giants ‘focused’ on reversing slow offensive starts to games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Giants have rolled to a 5-1 start despite getting off to slow starts in almost every game this season. Of their six opening drives on offense, the Giants have come up empty five times. In Week 2, their opening series produced a field goal. Other than that, nada.

It is no wonder the Giants have just 16 points — total — in the first quarter. Flipping the script is advised if the Giants, who face the Jaguars on Sunday, are serious about keeping their winning ways going, knowing dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks will dry up at some juncture.

“Yeah, I certainly wouldn’t mind that,’’ Daniel Jones said about finding a way to get games off to a fast start. “I think that’s something we’re focused on is getting out to a quicker start and playing as well as we can throughout the game. We’re going to keep trying to do that.’’

If Jones has any theories as to why it takes the offense so long to get moving he wasn’t sharing them.

“I don’t know, I think it just takes coming out and executing early,’’ he said. “Obviously, we want to start fast, we’re trying to start fast and just haven’t executed as well as we have later in games early in games. We’ll try to do that this week.’’

This could be a tough week for that. The Jaguars have allowed seven points in the first quarter all season.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and TE Evan Engram are new neighbors, living near each other. They are also new teammates, since Engram, after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Giants signed a one-year, $9 million deal with Jacksonville. Lawrence said Engram is “excited to play” his former team.

“It’s been cool to see his preparation, how hard he works,’’ Lawrence said. “He’s one of our hardest workers, after practice, during practice, always getting extra reps. I’m sure there’s a little bit more emotion behind that last week, playing his old team.’’

Engram has 24 receptions for 208 yards and no touchdowns in his first six games for the Jaguars.

“Evan’s a guy who’s really done a great job for us,’’ Lawrence said. “Maybe stats-wise he doesn’t have the craziest stats, but just as far as what he does in the run game, what he’s been able to do, especially after the catch, he’s had a lot of short throws come to him, and he’s been able to fight for first downs. He’s been great on third downs. He’s done some really good stuff for us and I think our connection’s great.”

The Giants will be without two of their top edge rushers: Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad). Expect to see more of Jihad Ward and an uptick in snaps for rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. … Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was the head coach in Philadelphia when Mike Kafka was a backup quarterback in 2010 and 2011. Pederson said he is not surprised Kafka has done such a good job as the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

“What a great dude,’’ Pederson said. “When he was a player, this guy was a hard, hard, worker. He studied this game like no other, and I’ve been around some great quarterbacks as a player and as a coach.’’

Strange but true: The Giants are 0-3 all-time in Jacksonville, having lost in 1997, 2006 and 2014. The Giants were outscored 91-47 in the three games.