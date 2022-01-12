Giants Fire Joe Judge, What Coach Replaces Him?

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The verdict is out. Joe Judge, you’re fired.

Giants fans can now rejoice. They get a fresh start across the board. New head coach, new GM and new players. While this franchise is a ways away from being a Super Bowl contender again, it can at least have new leaders take over and steer the ship back in the right direction.

Judge will get $15 million over the next three years to not work another day for the Giants franchise. Not a bad gig.

To dive into the firing of Joe Judge and where the Giants might go next at head coach, we bring you an emergency episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz.

Blue Rush Podcast with Paul, Lawrence & Jake

RIGHT MOVE: Giants did not want to pigeonhole the new GM with Judge. They had to make this decision and start fresh. Judge melted down the stretch of the season with the 11-minute presser and some things he said. He had a bad team given to him by Dave Gettleman.

$15 million is a lot of money to be unemployed. Judge might not be a head coach ever again. Probably can get a coordinator job. He’s a football guy and just 40 years old, so this is tough for him. HEAD COACHING CANDIDATES: Who should the Giants hire? We go through the list of candidates and debate whether they would be a good fit: Jim Harbaugh, Jim Caldwell, Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, Byron Leftwich or Doug Pederson?

