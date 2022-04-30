Giants fill multiple needs in third round

The goal for new Giants general manager Joe Schoen as he entered Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft was to acquire additional picks, for one significant reason.

“Some needs that we need to address, so we’re working on that and we’ll continue to work on that,’’ Schoen said Friday night.

Yes, the needs are many, which is why the Giants could have gone in many different directions with their two selections in the third round. They took their second offensive lineman in their first four picks when they selected Joshua Ezeudu, a guard from North Carolina at No. 67 overall. Later in the third round, the Giants took cornerback Cordale Flott from LSU at No. 81.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal was the Giants’ pick at No. 7 in the first round, and on Friday, Schoen added to the depth and competition on the interior of the line, a spot that has been overhauled since last season. Schoen signed two free agents: Mike Glowinski to start at one guard spot and Jon Feliciano to start at center. He also added veterans Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas. Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux, who is coming off an injury-filled 2021 season, also are still on the roster.

Joshua Ezeudu, Cordale Flott

How versatile is Ezeudu? He actually played guard and tackle during the same series at times at North Carolina.

“That’s just what happened based on whatever our team needed,’’ Ezeudu said. “If our team needed a left guard I would move to left guard. If we were struggling at tackle I would move out to tackle.’’

Ezeudu did not participate in any interviews his first three years in college, as he speaks with a noticeable stutter. He overcame that trepidation and got through his first meeting with the media as an NFL player in an emotional conference call after hearing his name called by the Giants.

“It was very surreal,’’ Ezeudu said. “You think about it so much, but until it actually happens it kind of shocks you. I was speechless. I didn’t know what type of emotions I had. As soon as I heard my name I just let it all out. It took a lot of hard work to get here, but the hard work is still not done though.’’

The Giants could have taken a cornerback, Andrew Booth, but he went No. 42 to the Vikings before the Giants were on the clock at No. 43 in the second round. Instead, they got Flott late in the third round, and he will start out as a slot corner.

The cornerback situation remains in flux until the James Bradberry situation is resolved. The Giants would like to trade him for salary-cap relief. Schoen said there was not any increased trade talk for Bradberry during the draft.

“We’ve had conversations about James, teams have called,’’ Schoen said.

Schoen said second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson, last year’s third-round pick, will “definitely be competing for a starting job.’’