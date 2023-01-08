Giants feisty in loss to Eagles as attention turns to playoffs

PHILADELPHIA — For all intents and purposes, the Giants ended the in-it-to-win-it portion of their season last week, when they hammered the Colts in the final regular-season game at MetLife Stadium.

The repercussions of that easy victory allowed first-year coach Brian Daboll to make the not-incredibly-hard decision to treat what went down Sunday as a reward for the grueling grind that resulted in the first playoff berth for the franchise since 2016. Daboll knew opting to rest virtually all of his starters in the regular-season finale against the highly-motivated Eagles could lead to what transpired: A loss against a fierce NFC East rival.

That is precisely what happened, as the Giants B-team and third-string quarterback Davis Webb went down 22-16 to the Eagles’ starters at Lincoln Financial Field. If it felt as if the Giants coaching staff was thinking more about facing the Vikings in the playoffs, go with that feeling. It also felt as if the second-teamers the Giants trotted out there were serious about making this a game.

The Eagles (14-3) needed this win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the conference’s lone and coveted first-round bye. This was not exactly an impressive tuneup for the Eagles but they did welcome back quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the past two games with a right shoulder injury.

Brian Daboll looks on during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Jan. 8. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Davis Webb made his first career NFL start during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Jan. 8. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Boston Scott scores during the Eagles’ win over the Giants’ on Jan. 8. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Jalen Hurts looks to pass during the Eagles win over the Giants on Jan. 8. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Davis Webb scores his first career NFL touchdown. USA TODAY Sports

Now the Giants can give their full concentration to what comes next: An NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be a rematch of the Christmas Eve classic in Minneapolis, won at the final buzzer by the Vikings 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal after Daniel Jones led the Giants on a late fourth quarter drive to tie the game.