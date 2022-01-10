Giants fans’ silence was a damning end to a pitiful season

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Dave Gettleman ambled about the sidelines hours before kickoff, taking pictures with his family and breathing in the air from what would be his farewell to the Giants.

In fitting fashion, there were not even enough fans to heckle him thoroughly. The Gettleman era ends not with a bang or a whimper, but with a silence.

If you took a look at re-selling sites prior to game time, tickets could be had for $4. Online ticket-seller TickPick went back a decade and could not find a less expensive ticket to see the Giants play Washington.