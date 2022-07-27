Giants fans should believe in coach Brian Daboll

The voice at the other end of the phone has a message for Giants fans:

Believe in your new head coach.

Believe in Brian Daboll.

“One, he’s real as they come,” Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen told The Post. “He’s been around the league. He’s been around some of the best minds in [Nick] Saban and [Bill] Belichick. … He has this extreme competitive nature that relates with his team and his guys. And it makes guys want to play for him, it really does. And how he carries himself in the building not keeping things too serious, try to make things competition-based, I think guys really appreciate that.”

There is only one day when you walk out onto a 100-yard field of dreams as a head coach for the first time in your NFL life. Only one day when for the first time in your NFL life it is your team.

This day.

This day, when you get to start coaching the team that Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin coached.

Brian Daboll Corey Sipkin

Optimism may be a rite of football summer, but this team you get to call your own is only seven months removed from Rock Bottom, N.J., and no one knows better than John Mara that East Rutherford wasn’t built in a day.

“We’re just kinda starting to crawl here,” Daboll said before Giants fans were back in the bleachers cheering a Daniel Jones touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney, and Kayvon Thibodeaux bringing the heat. “Making progress … but we got a long way to go.”

Take it from Josh Allen: One day, his friend and beloved former offensive coordinator will get the Giants walking again.

Brian Daboll and Josh Allen AP

“He’s gonna be able to get the most out of them,” Allen said. “Like I said, guys want to play for this man. He’s never not on — he talks ball and he thinks ball 24-7. He loves it, he absolutely loves it. He loves having a good time, he loves being around the guys in the team room and on the field making jokes. It’s something like I’ve never seen before.”

Allen played with a heavy heart in 2020 after losing his grandmother, and Daboll coached with one after losing his grandparents who raised him one month apart in 2021. So Daboll is no stranger to adversity. With rookie head coach growing pains comes adversity.

“Obviously we know the New York media, so he’s gonna be able to answer in a way that’s always gonna real and from his heart,” Allen said. “The adversity, that comes with the job. He’s had a lot of adversity throughout his entire career. The way he handles it is about as good as anybody can in those situations.”

Daboll helped develop Allen into arguably the league’s best quarterback. And he did it with tough love when he needed to.

“He knows when to get on guys,” Allen said. “He knows when to love up on guys. That’s part of what makes him so great. He’s able to read how certain guys need to be treated, and what makes them go and how to get the best out of ’em, and I think he learned that very quick. He’s a very good judge of character.”

Josh Allen Getty Images

Daboll can’t magically turn Daniel Jones into Josh Allen, but Giants fans can expect the best version of Daniel Jones.

“He’s gonna give him tools at the line of scrimmage,” Allen said. “He’s going to put in an offense that suits him, and anything that Daniel’s not comfortable with, they’re gonna take out. They’re gonna conform it to what fits Daniel Jones best.”

Allen and Jones chatted at the Super Bowl, and Allen told him: “If you don’t like a concept, tell him.”

Daboll will win Coach of the Year if he breaks the Giants’ five-year playoff drought, but at least dragging the offense out of the Dark Ages and into the end zone will make them a more entertaining product. “An offense that is willing to do whatever it takes to win a football game, whether it’s run the ball 50 times, throw the ball 50 times. His focus is to win football games, and that’s it,” Allen said.

He’s betting that his old coach is ready, willing and Daboll.