Giants fan’s Jeff McNeil taunt couldn’t have gone worse

Not much went right for their Giants — or their fans — on Monday night.
One supporter tried heckling Mets infielder Jeff McNeil in the eighth inning with his team already up 6-2.
“Hey McNeil, work out those legs, you’ve got no power, no power McNeil,” the fan could be heard screaming during the SNY broadcast.
McNeil promptly blasted a two-run homer to right as the Mets started piling on for a 13-3 victory.
While McNeil is not known for his power — that was his second home run of the season — he is off to an impressive start in 2022. McNeil is slashing .311/.364/.444 with 23 RBIs thus far after a dismal 2021 campaign.
The Mets have two more games left in San Francisco to conclude their road trip, which started by taking two of three from the Rockies.