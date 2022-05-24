Giants fan’s Jeff McNeil taunt couldn’t have gone worse

Not much went right for their Giants — or their fans — on Monday night.

One supporter tried heckling Mets infielder Jeff McNeil in the eighth inning with his team already up 6-2.

“Hey McNeil, work out those legs, you’ve got no power, no power McNeil,” the fan could be heard screaming during the SNY broadcast.

McNeil promptly blasted a two-run homer to right as the Mets started piling on for a 13-3 victory.

While McNeil is not known for his power — that was his second home run of the season — he is off to an impressive start in 2022. McNeil is slashing .311/.364/.444 with 23 RBIs thus far after a dismal 2021 campaign.

Jeff McNeil (right) celebrates a home run against the Giants on May 23, 2022. Getty Images

The Mets have two more games left in San Francisco to conclude their road trip, which started by taking two of three from the Rockies.