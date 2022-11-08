Giants expecting to have Kenny Golladay back against Texans

The Giants did not add a receiver before the NFL trade deadline, but they are in line to get back the player who they are paying to be their top target.

Kenny Golladay practiced Tuesday for the first time since he injured his knee run-blocking downfield during a win against the Bears on Oct. 2. Barring a setback, the plan is for Golladay to play Sunday against the Texans, as general manager Joe Schoen first indicated during the bye week.

“You know I don’t take it too far down the road,” head coach Brian Daboll said when asked what he expects from Golladay the rest of this season. “I don’t think you can do that. Just come out here and have a good practice.”

Since former general manager Dave Gettleman signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract in March 2021, Golladay has 39 catches for 543 yards (two for 22 this season) and zero touchdowns in 18 games. In addition to missing seven games over two seasons due to injuries, Golladay played just two snaps in Week 2 this year. After speaking out that he deserved a bigger role, Golladay played 51 combined snaps without making a catch over his two most recent games.

The Giants need Kenny Golladay back in the lineup and peforming. Robert Sabo

The Giants are desperate for a receiver who can balance a one-dimensional offense. Darius Slayton leads the team with just 232 receiving yards after he was a healthy scratch Week 1, Marcus Johnson played a receiver-high 56 snaps last game in his first on the active roster, and oft-injured draft bust Kadarius Toney was traded away. So the time is now for Golladay to again prove his worth.

“It’ll be good to get a look at him again,” Schoen said.