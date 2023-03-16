Giants expected to sign ex-Jet receiver Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith must not have been on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list.

Smith is expected to sign with the Giants after spending the last four seasons with the Jets, The Post confirmed.

He totaled 34 catches for 426 yards in 36 games, mostly as the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver on the depth chart.

Rodgers declared his intention to play for the Jets this season if a trade with the Packers can be worked out, during his Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He also scoffed at a report that he provided the names of pass-catchers he would like to see join him, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Packers teammates Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marecedes Lewis.

The Jets have already signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million pact and are in the process of remaking their receiver room after releasing Braxton Berrios.

The Giants are on the hunt for receivers to join Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, Collin Johnson and Wan’Dale Robinson. Darius Slayton is a free agent.





Former Jets receiver Jeff Smith, failing to make a touchdown catch during a game against the Lions last season, is expected to sign with the Giants. Getty Images

Smith isn’t going to move the needle for a fan base hungry for a starting-caliber weapon even after the trade for tight end Darren Waller.

Most backup receivers are fixtures on special teams, but Smith never has played more than last season’s 85 snaps on kick, return and coverage units.

The Giants officially cut receiver Kenny Golladay, an intention that was previously reported but became official in conjunction with Wednesday’s start of the new league year.

The release frees up $6.7 million in salary cap space but comes with a $14.7 million dead-cap charge.

There was a question of whether the Giants would designate Golladay as a post-June 1 cut (spreading out the cap penalty over two years) but instead the $72 million free-agent bust will be fully off the books in 2024.