Giants’ Evan Neal eyeing rebound performance after rough showing

LANDOVER, Md. — It is a game a player would like to forget, but Evan Neal believes that defeats the purpose.

Why wipe away the memory of a bad performance if he can use it to improve?

“A game like last week, you learn a lot from games like that,’’ Neal told The Post. “You take the bad and you analyze it and correct it and move on. Still got a lot of ball left to play this year and we’re just focused on that.’’

Neal and the Giants have plenty of ball left to play, starting with Sunday night’s playoff-type game against the Commanders at FedEx Field. Neal, a rookie first-round pick from Alabama, is coming off a rough outing at right tackle — as he allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, five hurries and eight pressures in the 48-22 loss to the Eagles.

“I was all right in the run game, pretty good,’’ Neal said. “In pass protection I got to do a better job of moving my feet, trusting my set angles and just doing a better job with my hands.’’

Evan Neal is eyeing a rebound performance. Getty Images

Neal was given a grade of 35.7 for that game by Pro Football Focus. A week earlier, Neal was much better in the 20-20 tie with the Commanders and that gives him added confidence for the rematch. In that first game, Neal did not allow any sacks, hits, hurries or pressures. Two weeks later, he gets to tangle once again with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and possibly Chase Young, expected to make his 2022 season debut after reconstructive knee surgery.

“A lot of stuff they do is still kind of fresh in my mind,’’ Neal said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux finally got one. He felt he deserved to draw holding penalties several times earlier in his rookie season but did not get the calls. Last week, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata on a third-down play in the second quarter was flagged for holding Thibodeaux — who sold the hold by flailing his arms — but the Giants declined the penalty because Azeez Ojulari sacked Jalen Hurts on the play for a loss of 11 yards.

“I try not to focus too much on the holding penalties because either they’re going to throw them or they’re not,’’ Thibodeaux said. “Either way I’ve still got to try to make a play or try to be a help to my team.’’

When Thibodeaux can draw a holding penalty it is helpful to the team but denies him the opportunity for a sack.

“Yeah,’’ he said. “That’s why I don’t like them.’’

OL Ben Bredeson was activated off injured reserve. Bredeson has not played since leaving the Week 7 victory at Jacksonville with a sprained knee. He had been the starting LG, a spot currently filled by Nick Gates. Another previous starter at that position, rookie Josh Ezeudu, was placed on IR with a neck issue.

S Landon Collins was activated from the practice squad for the first time since the Week 8 loss at Seattle. Collins will fill a role on special teams and is also expected to get snaps on defense as a hybrid safety-linebacker to help fortify a leaky run defense.

QB Davis Webb was activated off the practice squad for the first time this season.