Giants’ Evan Neal ‘excited’ for chance at redemption vs. Eagles

Evan Neal was robbed of his first chance at redemption, but he is eager for a second and possibly a third.

The rookie right tackle’s three worst pass-blocking games for the Giants were against the Cowboys, Eagles and Vikings. Well, he didn’t get a chance to show progress against the Cowboys because he missed the Thanksgiving rematch with a knee injury, but the next two weeks — the regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday and a likely first-round playoff matchup game against the Vikings the following weekend — should provide measuring sticks for Neal.

“I’m going to play the best that I can play and see what happens,” Neal told The Post. “I’m excited that I get to see those guys again and get that matchup again. It’s not about showing anybody anything. I’m going to play my game and really show myself something.”

Neal allowed a season-high eight pressures Dec. 11 against the Eagles, including a sack on which his upper body was overextended and completely turned around by Haason Reddick’s cutback to the inside. Brandon Graham also proved to be a handful when the two Philadelphia pass-rushers switched sides.

Evan Neal blocks during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Dec. 11. AP

“I don’t call it a ‘bounce-back,’ ” Neal said. “The first game didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it wasn’t all bad. I got beat on some reps, and I just want to play better than I did — put some good things on tape and get ready for the week after.”

Go behind the scenes with Big Blue Sign up for Inside the Giants by Paul Schwartz, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

Neal and right guard Mark Glowinski are the most likely starting offensive linemen to carry a heavy workload in a game with nothing to gain or lose for the Giants, who are locked into the NFC’s No. 6 seed. Left tackle Andrew Thomas could use a breather after playing a team-high 1,050 offensive snaps out of a possible 1,072, center Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable, and Ben Bredeson and Nick Gates already rotate at left guard.

“I feel great about getting another opportunity to go do it,” Neal said about possibly resting starters. “I’m the starting right tackle for the New York Giants, so I’m excited to do my job. This was a learning year, for sure. I feel like I got better as the regular season went on.”

The last two games are evidence of the roller-coaster the first-round draft pick has been riding, especially since returning from his four-game absence.

Neal allowed seven pressures, including a season-high three quarterback hits and a sack, against the Vikings before earning his highest pass-blocking grade of the season from Pro Football Focus last week against the Colts. If the Giants’ playoff opponent switches from the Vikings to the 49ers, Neal could draw likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who lines up against the opposing right tackle on about 60 percent of his snaps and has 17.5 sacks.

“After playing on the left side of the ball last year and moving to the right side, I knew there were going to be some growing pains,” Neal said. “I hate playing poorly and I hate losing — none of that is ever comfortable — but I feel like I did a lot of good things, as well. The bad things are going to overcast the good things, but, hey, that’s the life of an offensive lineman. I try to drown all that stuff out and help the team win.”

The playoffs can be too big a moment for rookies, but the Giants are not concerned about that with Neal. He allowed one sack and five pressures combined in five career bowl games (four with national championship implications) at Alabama.

“Playing in big games with the whole world watching you definitely helps,” Neal said. “From my college experience, in the playoffs it definitely ramped up because if you lose you go home. I imagine it’s the same in the NFL, so guys are going to bring their ‘A’ game every snap.

Evan Neal speaks to reporters after practice on Friday. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“No game is perfect, but in my opinion if you go back and look at those games I put a lot of good stuff on tape and played good enough to win except for the loss versus Georgia. Not going to lie: I’m never going to give it up [thinking about that one].”

Alabama has been assured of being in championship contention nearly every season. Making the playoffs is a surprise for the Giants, though the rookies didn’t have to deal with any of the suffering from the 22-59 record over the previous five seasons.

“There are some guys in this league who have played longer than eight years and never got a chance to see it,” Neal said. “To be able to get there my rookie year is special, and I’m not taking it for granted at all.”