Giants’ Evan Neal can make Year 2 jump

PHOENIX — Landon Dickerson was a college teammate of Evan Neal’s for two seasons at Alabama, a football program that produces all sorts of high-end NFL prospects, including first-rate offensive linemen.

Dickerson, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2021, made the Pro Bowl in his second year and will start at left guard in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft, went through an up-and-down rookie year with the Giants.

“Great teammate, good dude,’’ Dickerson told The Post. “He can be quiet at times. I was with him in his younger years at Alabama. He didn’t say a whole lot, but when he did he could be funny when he wanted to, he always knew how to have a good time, he always came to work every day trying to get better.’’

Dickerson said his improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 with the Eagles was significant. He predicts similar progress from Neal for the 2023 season.

“The more you do something the more experience you get at it,’’ Dickerson said. “The NFL in itself is an adjustment and for him, getting used to the guys he’s playing around, the speed of the game, how the offense is run, the more time you spend in it the better you get at it.’’





Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who was Evan Neal’s teammate at Alabama, says he expects the Giants’ lineman to make a jump in Year 2. AP





Evan Neal

Reid nearly got Arizona job

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will lead his team on the field in Arizona on Sunday, but if things had gone differently, he may have been the Cardinals coach in Arizona.

After the Eagles fired Reid in 2013, the Cardinals were interested in hiring him. He was supposed to board a plane and fly to Arizona to meet with Cardinals officials, but Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and members of the Kansas City organization flew to Philadelphia and conducted a nine-hour interview with Reid. The plane to take him to Phoenix sat idly by and he never boarded it.

“That was a long day,’’ Reid recounted this week. “The time flew by. I felt bad about the plane, though. It was waiting and I feel bad about that. But everybody involved knows that’s part of the business.’’

Eagles returner Covey questionable

Eagles receiver and punter returner Brittain Covey (hamstring) is the only player listed as questionable for either team on the final injury reports.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was upgraded from limited participant Thursday to full participant Friday, when he took “quite a few snaps,” Reid said. The same goes for Dickerson (elbow), RT Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe) and DE Robert Quinn (foot) of the Eagles.

Philly simulates halftime break

The Eagles left practice Friday and went inside to simulate the long halftime break for the Super Bowl. The rehearsal was only seven minutes, but still required subsequent stretching and regaining intensity.

MVP runner-up holds edge

Super Bowl LVII will be the third matchup between quarterbacks who finished first and second in the MVP vote that season. The trophy runner-up has won the previous three meetings, which is good news for Jalen Hurts.

When the No. 1 seeds from both conferences meet in the Super Bowl, the underdog has won five straight times, according to PlaybookSports.com. That’s good news for the Chiefs.