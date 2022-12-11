Giants embarrassed by Eagles as free-fall continues

Are the Giants going to win another game this season?

There was nothing to be extracted from Sunday’s dismal performance to make anyone feel encouraged about the state of a team in a free fall. Asking the Giants to knock off the best team in the NFL was asking too much, but the way the Giants capitulated in an embarrassing 48-22 loss to the Eagles at MetLife Stadium was certainly not a performance to uplift the spirits of anyone invested in how the Giants fare in 2022.

This was a classic blowout, a game not in doubt not long after kickoff. The Eagles led 14-0 early in the second quarter and 21-0 before the mid-point of the second quarter. It was 24-7 at halftime. When the Giants closed to within 27-14 in the third quarter, the Eagles encountered no resistance at all on a 63-yard drive capped by Jalen Hurts running 10 yards, untouched, for a touchdown.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown in front of Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022. Corey Sipkin

Giants coach Brian Daboll looks on from the sidelines at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022. Bill Kostroun

Saquon Barkley started after speculation surrounding a neck issue that cropped up late in the week. His workload was limited and he stayed on the sideline once the score grew so lopsided. Barkley finished with nine rushing attempts for 28 yards and two receptions for 20 yards.

The Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth but of course they are looking for much more, as they are the front-runners to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC to receive the only first-round playoff bye in the conference.

The Giants (7-5-1) are 0-3-1 in their last four games, headed in the wrong direction as the season turns for home.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) makes a run against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022. Corey Sipkin

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones attempts to escape Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022. Bill Kostroun

Daniel Jones (18 of 26, 169, 1 TD) had no help. Hurts (21 of 31, 217 yards, 2 TDs) was a force with his arm and his legs (7-77) and the Giants had no answers for running back Miles Sanders (17-144-2 TDs). Receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both caught touchdown passes.

Of more immediate significance for the Giants is what comes next: their Week 15 meeting with the Commanders (also 7-5-1) at FedEx Field. This is a rematch of the 20-20 tie from Week 13 and it stands as the most important game of the season for both sides — almost a playoff eliminator for the loser.

This was the 19th time in the past 25 games in this series that the Eagles beat the Giants. Beat-down is more like it.

Back when the Giants were 2-0, coach Brian Daboll cautioned “There might be games where our asses get blown out, but I know the guys prepare the right way.’’

This was the day Daboll was referring to.

Form held right from the start. The Giants managed to achieve a first down on their opening series on offense, but Jones was sacked twice in the first five snaps. The Eagles took over on their 16-yard line and had absolutely no problem at all establishing their dominance in a patient and efficient manner. Hurts completed 9 of 10 passes for 64 yards on a methodical 14-play, 84-yard drive that took 8:05 off the clock. The Eagles picked up six first downs and finished the deal with Sanders’ 3-yard run to make it 7-0.

The next time the Eagles got the ball, Hurts scrambled for a first down on third-and-6 and then continued to shred the sagging Giants secondary and a particularly struggling Fabian Moreau. On fourth-and-7, the Giants seemingly were going to limit the damage to a field goal but Hurts fired 41 yards to Smith for a touchdown. Smith ran past Darnay Holmes but safety Julian Love raced over to try to intercept the ball and whiffed on it, allowing Smith to walk into the end zone.

What followed was perhaps the ugliest moment of the season for the Giants. Punter Jamie Gillan dropped an accurate snap and then kicked the ball after it bounced on the turf. That was an illegal kick and the 10-yard penalty put the Eagles on the Giants’ 33-yard line. Not for long. On first down, Hurts saw Brown motor past cornerback Nick McCloud and let it fly. Brown caught the ball before safety Jason Pinnock could provide any help and it was 21-0, much to the delight of the thousands of Eagles fans who made the trip north.

The only points of the first half for the Giants came after Elerson Smith’s blocked punt put his offense on the Philly 15-yard line and Jones was able to roll to his right and locate Isaiah Hodgins for a 2-yard scoring pass play.