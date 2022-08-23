Giants’ Darrian Beavers out for season with torn ACL

A torn ACL giveth, a torn ACL taketh away.

The cruel reality of football set in Monday when Giants rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers — who was one of the pleasant surprises of training camp stepping in for a limited Blake Martinez — learned he will miss the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s game.

Martinez suffered his torn ACL last September and has been on a managed workload in camp, allowing Beavers, a sixth-round pick, a chance to play with the starters.

“For young players, that’s tough,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “Particularly for guys that were developing and doing a good job in camp with a bright future.”

Darrian Beavers had helped fill in for Blake Martinez as the linebacker recovered from his own injury. Noah K. Murray

At least six members of the Giants’ 11-player 2022 draft class are dealing with injuries serious enough to miss practices.

“Whenever something like that happens, there’s a wide range of emotions for every player, and I’d say each player is different,” Daboll said. “You try to be supportive and do the best job that you can in that regard — having your mind on what’s next.”

Martinez, who has 174 tackles in 19 games with the Giants, made his preseason debut Sunday.

“He was active, was where he was supposed to be, read the offense well.” Daboll said. “I have a lot of confidence in Blake.”

The Giants and Jets will hold one joint practice Thursday in East Rutherford.

Daboll and Jets head coach Robert Saleh met at the NFL’s annual meeting in March and began discussing the possibility. It could’ve been two practices, but the schedule didn’t align with the Giants coming off a Sunday game and the Jets coming off a Monday game.

“Practice the right way, almost like you’re practicing against your team,” Daboll said of his approach. “I’d say it’s pretty competitive, but you still want to take care of one another knowing that you only have so many guys. You want to try to keep people up, stay away from the quarterback. The conversations I’ve had with coach Saleh up until this point have been good.”

The Giants and Jets haven’t practiced together since 2005, when players brawled and coaches exchanged heated criticisms.

“We’ll try to stay from that,” Daboll quipped.

The Giants might need to add a kicker before Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jets.

Punter Jamie Gillan filled in for Graham Gano (concussion) in the second half against the Bengals, but there is risk in overtaxing him.

But the Giants might not be in a rush to burn another roster spot on a temporary kicker with injuries mounting elsewhere and a need to cut from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday.

“I’m just here to hold and punt,” Gillan said. “If they need any more field goals from me, I’ll be there waiting.”

OLB Elerson Smith, who has been held out of practice and didn’t play Sunday, has a walking boot on his right foot.