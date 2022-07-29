Giants’ Darnay Holmes makes interception on Daniel Jones

Observations from Friday’s Giants training camp session.

A Holmes run!

As “Paint it Black’’ by The Rolling Stones blared from the speakers, Daniel Jones looked to his right for a quick pass to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson. It never got to the intended target. CB Darnay Holmes showed perfect anticipation, jumped the route and made an impressive interception. Holmes had a goal-line interception of Jones on Day 1.

Darnay Holmes intercepts a Daniel Jones’ pass during a training camp session. Corey Sipkin

Center at own risk

Center Jon Feliciano took the day off after suffering heat and dehydration symptoms at the end of practice Thursday. Without him, the centers had their struggles. A bad snap by Jamil Douglas resulted in an aborted play. Ben Bredeson made a bad snap to Jones in a walk-through. Another snap by Bredeson was low and dropped by Tyrod Taylor. He recovered, but then his pass was dropped by Collin Johnson.

Caught my eye

On the first day of camp, there were no restrictions on what the media could shoot (still pictures or video). A day later, word came down that no video or still pictures were allowed during all team (11 on 11) periods, as the coaching staff was alarmed that so much could be seen via social media postings. On Friday, the guidelines were changed again: Still photos allowed, but no video of any team periods. There were signs telling fans that no videos were allowed during the team periods and security personnel monitored the bleachers.

Medical report

TEs Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins, DL Nick Williams and LB Darrian Beavers did not practice. Head coach Brian Daboll said several players would not work after experiencing heat issues a day earlier.