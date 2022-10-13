Giants’ Darnay Holmes creating an NFT after viral sideline video

Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes is getting the last laugh after he was seen with his pants down on the sidelines of Sunday’s stunning 27-22 win over the Packers in London.

In a now-viral video, Holmes can be seen with his pants partially down, exposing his butt, while appearing to get some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff. The internet had a field day over the clip, and now, the 24-year-old cornerback is looking to monetize the moment.

“Y’all need to chill, the tent wasn’t available!” Holmes tweeted Tuesday, including the viral video. “Everyone’s having so much fun with this vid so I decided to team up with @momentoNFT and turn it into a NFT. Gonna give away some signed balls and do some live streams too.”

One of Holmes’ teammates, Giants safety Julian Love, couldn’t help but laugh when the video was brought up Tuesday on WFAN.

“I knew that was gonna just instantly blow up. Like, dang Darnay, you’re getting freaky on the sidelines? I don’t know what’s going on,” Love said. “… We’re all like ‘Why didn’t you block yourself? You see the fans are right behind you.’

“Like, usually when you have to do something that requires you to pull down your pants or do something like that, you get covered. But he was just trying to get done as quick as possible, apparently… He’s laughed through it all … Everybody is laughing, but he’s laughing with it.”

Holmes, a former fourth-round pick, recorded three tackles in the Giants’ Week 5 victory over the Packers.

The 4-1 Giants host the Ravens (3-2) on Sunday.