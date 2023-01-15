Giants’ Darius Slayton consoled by Brian Daboll after drop vs. Vikings

Darius Slayton could have caused a lot less stress for Giants fans on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of the team’s wild-card game against the Vikings, the Giants receiver ran a route while trying to convert on a third-and-15. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball in Slayton’s direction, but the wideout bobbled it and dropped it instead.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll approached Slayton afterward on the sidelines, tapping the receiver’s chest in support. Daboll could be seen telling the distraught wideout, “We need you.”

Although it seemed like Slayton’s drop may have cost the Giants the game, the receiver was highly efficient on offense throughout the must-win contest, securing four catches for 88 yards.

The Giants ultimately erased the ghosts of Christmas Eve past with a 31-24 win over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota — the team’s first playoff victory since 2012.

Jones completed 24 of 25 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions while running back Saquon Barkley rushed for two touchdowns.

Giants coach Brian Daboll can be seen consoling wide receiver Darius Slayton after a drop in a Wild Card game against the Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023. FOX

The Giants will play the top-seeded Eagles in the divisional round next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.