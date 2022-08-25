Giants’ Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb find rhythm

Observations from Thursday’s Giants practice.

Passing grade

The passing game has not been in rhythm like this all summer. Thursday, however, the ball barely hit the ground as Daniel Jones looked sharp. And the backups, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb, also were on-point with their throws against the Jets secondary.

Davis Webb and the rest of the Giants quarterbacks rarely missed with their throws on Thursday. Bill Kostroun

Missing out

On a day when so many wide receivers took turns making plays, Wan’Dale Robinson, who got banged up a bit on Wednesday, did not participate in the joint practice. This is unfortunate, as the rookie would have benefitted from going against a different set of defensive backs.

Caught my eye

Darius Slayton went up, up, up to make a juggling grab of a rising Taylor pass deep down the left side, reaching up and over CB Isaiah Dunn. It was a reminder what Slayton can do — get down the field and use his good size (6-foot-1) to snatch the ball out of the air. Can he do it often enough?

Medical report

OLB Azeez Ojulari left the field with trainers after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury as he took part in the post-practice conditioning running. RB Matt Brieda ramped up his action by working in team periods, a good sign. WR Kadarius Toney took part in the seven-on-seven drills. WR C.J. Board remained on the side. WR Sterling Shepard, a day after his first practice, was held out of all live action.