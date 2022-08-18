Giants’ Daniel Jones reveals he had neck surgery during offseason

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones revealed Thursday that he underwent a “non-football-related procedure” done on his neck early in the offseason.

A photo of Jones with a scar at the base of his neck began circulating social media after last week’s game against the Patriots. The scar can be seen under the Adam’s apple, where the thyroid is located.

Giants quarterback has a scar on his neck after offseason surgery. Corey Sipkin

Daniel Jones throws a pass at Giants training camp on Aug. 18, 2022. Robert Sabo

Jones missed the final six games of last season with an unspecific neck injury. He took his first hits since then when playing two series in the preseason opener against the Patriots.

“It was all good,” Jones said of how he felt the morning after playing. “Didn’t have any kind of issues at all.”