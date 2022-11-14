Giants’ Daniel Jones logs top passer rating of NFL season, career

By one measure, Daniel Jones played the best game Sunday that any NFL quarterback has all season.

Jones tallied by far the highest quarterback rating of his four-year career and the highest by any passer this season (153.3 of a maximum 158.3) as he threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-16 win against the Texans.

“That’s ‘Danny Dimes’ for you,” tight end Lawrence Cager said. “Many more things to come.”

Jones’ previous career-high rating was 132.1 on Dec. 22, 2019 — the second-to-last game of his rookie season (35 games ago) and the last time he tossed at least three touchdowns.

“It’s week-in and week-out at this point. That’s the expectation,” left tackle Andrew Thomas told The Post. “He takes care of the ball. He makes plays when he needs to if something breaks down. That’s what we need from our quarterback — a leader who puts us in a great position to win.”

Of his four incompletions on 17 attempts in what head coach Brian Daboll described as an “efficient” performance, one was a drop by Kenny Golladay and a second went off Golladay’s fingertips. He also missed a wide open Darius Slayton after the two connected for a 54-yard touchdown, with Jones releasing the ball just before taking a big hit.

“It helps when we run the ball that well and that effectively,” Jones said after handing off 42 times for 167 yards. “Just tried to convert on the opportunities I had, and I thought guys made great plays.”

Cager’s first career touchdown catch, to put the Giants ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, was a quick rebound from two mistakes earlier on the opening drive. He was knocked back on a run block that led to a two-yard loss and flagged for lining up in an illegal formation.

“It was just a [bootleg] that we’ve been practicing all week,” Cager said. “We were going fast [tempo]. Caught them on their heels. The defense was a little tired. I came through on the side and Danny hit me, and the rest is history.”

Cager said he wasn’t discouraged, which is how he was ready when his number was called. He also came up with the game-seal onside kick recovery.

“The moment you get down on yourself is the moment you’re out of the game,” Cager said. “The defense is going to make some plays. It’s about consistency and determination.”

The Giants used eight offensive linemen in the game, including a jumbo formation for a third-and-1 conversion when all eight built a jumbo wall for Matt Breida to gain a first down. Matt Peart made his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL. Nick Gates and Jack Anderson also came off the bench.

Anderson felt the wrath of head coach Daboll in a sideline scolding caught by television cameras after he committed a false start that resulted in the Giants punting on fourth-and-6 instead of leaving the offense on the field for fourth-and-1.

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and RT Evan Neal (knee) did not play. The healthy scratches were WR David Sills (first time this season), ILB Austin Calitro, OT Devery Hamilton and OLB Quincy Roche.

There was an in-game moment of silence (and some applause in tribute) during the first quarter in memoriam to honor the late Judy Coughlin, late wife of former Giants coach Tom Coughlin. Judy, whose picture was put on the video screens at MetLife Stadium, died Nov. 2.

Daboll’s youngest daughter, Avery, celebrated a birthday Sunday.

“I was asking her what she wanted for a present the other day and she said, ‘A win. Give me a football with my name on it, dad,’ ” Daboll said. “That’s pressure more than anything else.”

Hero

Zero

Unsung hero

Key stat

Quote

