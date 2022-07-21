Giants’ Daniel Bellinger on PUP list with injury, plans on hold

The big plans the Giants have for rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will have to wait a bit longer to get put into action. Rookies reported to training camp earlier this week and Bellinger has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a quad injury.

The full squad of veterans report for training camp on Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger during Giants rookie minicamp on May 14, 2022. Bill Kostroun

The Giants placed Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list. Bill Kostroun

Bellinger, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from San Diego State, was impressive in the spring and it looked as if he was being groomed for extensive usage on offense in his first year. The tight end room is not exactly teeming with proven players, with two veteran newcomers to the roster, Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins, added in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Bellinger did not put up eye-opening college stats — 68 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games — but the Giants believe he was under-utilized and that he can develop into a reliable pass-catching and blocking tight end. Bellinger can be activated whenever he is healthy.