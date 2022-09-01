Giants cut linebacker Blake Martinez amid disconnect

The new Giants coaching staff never seemed to have much use for Blake Martinez, the veteran inside linebacker, and, as it turns out, Martinez will not be playing for that new staff, as he was released on Thursday.

The move is surprising but not shocking, given the nature of the way the spring and summer went down with Martinez. He was coming off surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that limited him to three games last season. Martinez made a full recovery and was able to participate in the latter stages of training camp and got into the preseason games. Something did not connect, though.

Martinez, 28, was not a fit in new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s pressure-filled scheme but he was the only proven inside linebacker on the roster. In his only full year with the Giants, he amassed 151 tackles in 2020 and was a big favorite of Joe Judge and Patrick Graham, the defensive coordinator. Graham entrusted Martinez with the green-dot helmet, signaling in the defensive calls to Martinez.

Blake Martinez was released by the Giants. Getty Images

Blake Martinez speaks to reporters. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Once Martindale came aboard, he gave the defensive call responsibility to safety Xavier McKinney. Martinez was a team captain the past two years but when the player voting was revealed earlier this week, Martinez was not one of the 10 players voted in as team captains.

The inside linebacker position was suspect before this move with Martinez. Tae Crowder returns as a starter. In reserve, there is Carter Coughlin, Austin Calitro and rookie Micah McFadden.

Martinez in 2020 signed a three-year contract worth $30 million after putting up huge tackle numbers (144, 144, 155) the previous three years with the Packers. This was not a salary dump by the Giants, however. He returned to the team this year with a restructured deal that lowered his 2022 base salary to $1.25 million.

Martinez’s spot on the roster was taken by offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who was claimed off waivers by the Ravens and awarded to the Giants. Phillips’ salary cap hit is $895,000.