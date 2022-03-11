Giants cut Kaden Smith as Evan Engram is set to hit free agency

One way or another, the Giants are going to have to add some tight ends to their roster. They lost one on Friday when they waived Kaden Smith, who failed his physical. Smith had a knee injury last season.

Smith played in nine games (four starts) in 2021. He had three receptions for 33 yards. In three seasons with the Giants, Smith had 52 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants waived Kaden Smith. Robert Sabo

Evan Engram is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Getty Images

This leaves the Giants with only three tight ends under contract: Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann and Rysen John. Myarick caught three passes, including one touchdown, in eight games. Hausmann spent most of the season on the practice squad. John spent the season on injured reserve.

Evan Engram, the Giants’ 2017 first round draft pick, is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Veteran Kyle Rudolph was released last week after only one year with the team (after 10 seasons with the Vikings). Levine Toilolo, who spent the 2021 season on injured reserve, is a free agent. Figure the Giants will sign a mid-level tight end in free agency and also use a mid-to-late-round pick on a tight end.

The Giants also re-signed wide receiver David Sills V, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. Sills has been around the scene since 2019. He caught two passes for 17 yards in four games last season.