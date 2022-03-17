Giants cut captain Logan Ryan in salary-slash move

The Giants made a big change to the secondary, but not the one everyone expected.

Safety Logan Ryan was released Thursday in a move that is directly tied to the team’s unhealthy salary-cap situation. If Ryan’s release is a designated post-June 1 cut (each team is allowed two of those), then the cap savings improve from a paltry $775,000 to $3.75 million.

Ryan, 31, a co-captain and New Jersey native, often spoke glowingly about his love for the Giants organization and was a favorite of former head coach Joe Judge, though he was supportive of the new era of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll coached on the offensive when Ryan was a young cornerback with the Patriots.

By releasing Ryan, the Giants buy more time to decide on cornerback James Bradberry’s fate. Bradberry is available for trade because the Giants can save $12 million against the cap by parting ways, but teams have been waiting to see if the Giants will release him before offering up draft compensation.

The Giants cut safety Logan Ryan. Bill Kostroun

Ryan was the No. 60-ranked free agent last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had one of the best years of his career with the Giants in 2020.