Giants could take run at Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Giants might do at each position. Today cornerbacks Next up: safeties.

Ahmad Gardner is a tremendous prospect and he very well could be selected by the Giants with one of their two first-round draft picks.

If this happens, Post headline writers will rejoice, as Gardner — who did not give up a touchdown during his career at Cincinnati — has been called “Sauce’’ by everyone since he was 6 years old (as a kid, he liked dipping sauces).

And so, the Giants adding some Sauce to their defensive backfield is a real possibility. Derek Stingley Jr. had a great freshman year at LSU but since then has played in only 10 games — only three games in 2021 — and required surgery for a Lisfranc injury to his left foot.

He ran 4.37 at his Pro Day, though, and it remains to be seen how his injury history affects his draft status.

A scan of the Giants’ roster indicates this is not a massive need — compared with so many other glaring needs — with James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson, a third-round pick last year, all on the team.

There are also youngsters Darnay Holmes, Jarren Williams and Rodarius Williams to battle for spots this summer. The roster is always in flux, though. The key here is Bradberry. The anticipation for months is he would be traded or released, as his salary cap hit of $21.8 million is untenable and the $12.1 million the Giants would save if he is gone is essential cap space needed to sign the draft picks.

<br />

Teams can never have too many capable corners. Perhaps the trade market heats up just before or after the draft. Without Bradberry, the Giants need to add a premium player here.