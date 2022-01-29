Giants could bring Patrick Graham back to lead defense

Imagine if the Giants could add an exciting offensive mind and also keep their defensive leader and head into the 2022 season seemingly better prepared to score more points and continue to be stingy as far as giving them up?

That could happen. The hiring Friday night of Brian Daboll as their head coach gives the Giants what they craved: A proven NFL offensive coordinator capable of lifting the performance of his quarterback. Daboll needs to find a defensive coordinator, and a top guy is already in the building. It is far from a done deal, but Daboll could decide to retain Patrick Graham, a move that would instantly gain Daboll popularity within the locker room he soon will control.

“My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff — a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games,’’ Daboll said. “That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win.’’

Brian Daboll and Patrick Graham Getty Images and Corey Sipkin

Daboll, according to sources, might be inclined to keep several defensive assistants from Joe Judge’s coaching staff. Graham would be quite a coup, though his availability is far from guaranteed. He interviewed for the Steelers’ defensive coordinator job and is scheduled to interview for the Vikings’ open head-coaching position.

Daboll’s most important hire will be his defensive coordinator, and he might prefer to go outside the Giants’ organization. Other experienced defensive coordinator options include Mike Zimmer, Vic Fangio and Don “Wink” Martindale. Zimmer (Vikings) and Fangio (Broncos) were fired after this past season as head coaches. Martindale was recently let go as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Martindale impressed the Giants two years ago when he met with them for the head-coaching job that went to Judge. There are indications Daboll has interest in Martindale.

In an odd twist, Judge wanted to hire Daboll as his offensive coordinator two years ago, but the Bills blocked the move. Judge went with Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach, and Garrett ended up getting fired midway through his second season on the job.

New head coaches often try to bring in assistants they worked with at previous stops and Daboll might try to raid the Bills’ staff. His quarterbacks coach in Buffalo, Ken Dorsey, would be an attractive hire, but there is a good chance Dorsey will get a promotion to offensive coordinator with the Bills.