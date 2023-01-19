Giants coordinators’ focus on playoffs with coach-needy inquiring

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited.

“It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday.

But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game against the Eagles on Saturday. Martindale said he is keeping his focus on the Eagles right now and not on any head-coaching possibilities.

“It’s an honor, but we’re not interviewing this week,” Martindale said. “When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me as a destination. I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world. I think it’s the greatest fans in the world. The ownership — the Maras and Tisches — have been great to my family. Honestly, [I’ve] been locked in on Philly. We’re not interviewing this week.

“I think when the time comes if there is still time and we can do it, I’d love to sit down and talk with them.”

The Colts have already asked the Giants to interview defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for their open head coach job. Getty Images

Martindale interviewed for the Giants’ head-coaching job in 2020, when they hired Joe Judge, and interviewed years ago with the Raiders when Al Davis was still in charge. His performance in his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator has drawn interest again. The 59-year-old has the Giants’ defense humming, and they are coming off an impressive performance against the Vikings and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson (seven catches, 47 yards).

NFL teams are interested in both of the Giants’ coordinators. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has received requests from the Colts, Texans and Panthers to interview for their head-coaching jobs. Like Martindale, he is putting off interviews until after the Eagles game. If the Giants lose on Saturday, both coordinators could interview some time next week. If the Giants win, the coordinators would have to wait until after the NFC Championship game.

“We’ll find the appropriate time, what’s best for myself and the team,” Kafka said. “I know [head coach Brian Daboll] hit on that this week about not doing it this week during the game week, so try to keep that as normal as possible and then we’ll find a good time when it’s right.”

Daboll, who himself was a coordinator teams wanted to interview during the playoffs, said he is not worried about the interview requests becoming a distraction for his coaches.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“You work extremely hard to get to this spot,” Daboll said. “All the work you put in, the offseason, training camps, the regular-season games, obviously the first playoff game, as a professional that’s where all your attention is.”