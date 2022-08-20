Giants coach not talking about Daniel Jones’ offseason surgery

Brian Daboll is not going to talk about it.

A day after quarterback Daniel Jones revealed he underwent “a non-football-related procedure’’ on his neck early last winter, his Giants head coach, Daboll, made it clear the situation is personal, and it is up to Jones to talk about it, or not.

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury, and the Giants said he did not need surgery to return to full health. News of the procedure surfaced when a small scar was noticed on the front of Jones’ neck.

Daniel Jones talks to Giants head coach Brian Daboll during a recent practice. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Daboll shook his head Friday when asked about Jones’ procedure, making it clear it was not a subject he was going to discuss. Asked if the procedure was related to any trauma Jones had suffered to his neck area, Daboll said: “I’m not going to get into Daniel’s … Daniel talked [Thursday] about Daniel’s injury and that’s Daniel’s personal business.’’

Asked to clarify what he meant by “Daniel’s injury,’’ Daboll grew a bit testy at the continued line of questioning.

“Not injury,’’ Daboll said. “Whatever Daniel said [Thursday], You guys ask Daniel.’’

Jones said the procedure was “completely unrelated’’ to the neck injury that kept him out of action last season.

After adding two offensive linemen, the Giants needed to make two moves to get back to the 85-player roster limit. They announced that they had waived DL Chris Hinton and WR Keelan Doss. A few hours later, that transaction was changed. Doss will remain on the roster and WR Robert Foster, who went down in practice with a hamstring issue, was put on injured reserve.

There is a long list of injured players who will sit out the preseason game Sunday night against the Bengals: Offensive linemen Jamil Douglas, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Garrett McGhin, Jon Feliciano, and Shane Lemieux; running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell; tight ends Andre Miller and Ricky Seals-Jones; wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton; defensive lineman Leonard Williams; outside linebackers Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward; safety Dane Belton and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams. In addition, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart remain on the physically unable to perform list.

New general manager Joe Schoen did not hire a director of college scouting. Some of that responsibility will fall to Brandon Brown, Schoen’s choice as the assistant GM. Brown said he views his role as dealing in “football solutions,’’ while he oversees the pro personnel and college scouting departments.

Brown, a native of Glen Cove, Long Island, who was a defensive back at Fordham, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles. He has never before worked with Schoen.

“I think Joe, he’s someone that I’ve always admired from afar,’’ Brown said. “We’ve been on the road together in the past, just knowing how he’s a tireless worker. He beats every bush for information. He goes the extra mile in terms of evaluating the players.

“I see a lot of his traits in myself. That’s why we’ve always gotten along with not being in the same building but being in the league or being on school calls or being at college games. Just seeing how each other works, it’s always been admiration from afar. So, that’s something that drew me to him.’’