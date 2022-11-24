Giants’ Brian Daboll slams headset, unloads on ref after late flag

Referees likely aren’t at the top of the list of things Brian Daboll is thankful for this year.

The Giants coach slammed his headset to the ground in frustration as he unloaded on an official during the team’s second offensive drive of their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys Thursday night.

After their defense turned the Cowboys over on downs, the Giants’ offense took over at the Cowboys’ 40-yard line. Two plays later, Daniel Jones found Isaiah Hodgins on a short pass off a play fake, and the receiver promptly ran it in for a would-be 24-yard touchdown.

Just as the Giants started to celebrate, however, they spotted a late flag on the field. They were subsequently penalized for an ineligible downfield pass, as offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was more than one yard downfield on the play.

The penalty negated the touchdown and what would’ve been an early 7-0 lead. Instead, the Giants’ drive stalled and they had to settle for a field goal.

Brian Daboll unloads on a referee during the Giants’ game against the Cowboys. Screengrab

Brian Daboll could not believe the ineligible downfield pass call. Screengrab

It’s not the first time Daboll has let his feeling known with the referees. In a preseason win over the Bengals, he could be heard yelling “that’s f–king bulls–t. What the f–k” in the direction of an official.