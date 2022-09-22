Giants’ Brian Daboll responds to Kenny Golladay complaints

In a strange way, Brian Daboll is happy that Kenny Golladay is unhappy.

One day after Golladay groaned about playing just two snaps for the Giants last week, Daboll was asked to respond to the wide receiver’s comments that it is “a fact” that he should have a bigger role.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” the Giants head coach said before Thursday’s practice. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something.

“I have great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s not happy he didn’t play – that shows competitiveness. He’s been a pro and we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, later was the first receiver in line for individual drills at practice.

It seemed the two might not be on the same page because Daboll previously said that he explained to Golladay why the Giants were going to elevate former practice-squad receiver David Sills ahead of him against the Panthers. But then Golladay said that he and Daboll “agreed to disagree” and that he is unclear on what he needs to do to earn more playing time.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay during Giants practice in East Rutherford on Wednesday. Noah K. Murray/New York Post

Giants head coach Brian Daboll answers questions from reporters during practice on Wednesday. Noah K. Murray/New York Post

“Everybody in this building tells me I do everything the right way and be a pro at whatever I do,” Golladay said Wednesday. “So it’s a little confusing.”

Daboll isn’t going to air any potential concerns about Golladay’s effort or ability to get open. He makes it a point of emphasis to keep communication lines open, and part of his newly instilled culture is that draft status and contracts mean nothing when it comes to playing time.

“We have private conversations,” Daboll said. “We have good conversations. We’re in a good spot.”