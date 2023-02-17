Giants’ Brian Daboll hires son Christian as offensive assistant

Fresh off of a playoff appearance and a Coach of the Year award for head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants decided the more Dabolls, the better.

The Giants have hired Daboll’s son, Christian, as an entry-level offensive assistant on the coaching staff, The Post has confirmed. Christian Daboll’s name was recently added to the coaches section of the team website.





Brian Daboll hired his son Christian as an offensive assistant. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post





Christian Daboll (center) had served as a student coach at Penn State. Instagram / @ christiandaboll

It’s not unusual for large NFL staffs to include relatives and even father-son pairings. Giants defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins is the younger brother of outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins

The younger Daboll was a student coach at Penn State for the last 3 ½ years, working his way up to the responsibility of signaling in the plays, his father told Giants.com. Brian visited Christian when he and other players and student-assistants were honored on Penn State’s Senior Day over Thanksgiving weekend, after the Giants played on the holiday.

Daboll joked upon his arrival with the Giants that his son had the scouting report — “not a bad word” to say — about Penn State alum and Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Penn State’s top prospects in the 2023 draft include cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a first-round lock — safety Ji’ayir Brown, tight end Brenton Strange and center Juice Scruggs.

Daboll and his wife, Beth, are parents to six children.