Giants’ biggest concern regarding Saquon Barkley’s neck issue

Though the Giants added Saquon Barkley to the injury report Friday with a neck issue and listed him as questionable to play, there is no real doubt about his availability for their game Sunday against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

The more significant concern is how effective Barkley will be, and if the soreness in his neck would be exacerbated if he gets hit in the area or if he has to lower his helmet to muscle for extra yards or make a block in pass protection. Barkley has been dealing with an issue with his shoulder for several weeks, and his production has dropped in the second half of the season.

The Giants did not elevate running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad, meaning if Barkley cannot play or is limited, the only two running backs available are Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell. They did activate DT Ryder Anderson and CB Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad for the game.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain during the game, with temperatures barely rising above 40 degrees. The Giants moved their practice indoors on Wednesday rather than work on the soggy outdoor grass.

Saquon Barkley is looking to prove he’s efficient ahead of coming back from a neck injury. Al Bello/Getty Images

“We definitely have to have a plan for whether it’s rain, sleet or a little bit of snow, wind,’’ head coach Brian Daboll said. “Just being from the Northeast area, Buffalo so to speak, and then coming out here — this is like Florida here. Again, we’ll cross that bridge if we get to it and talk about it pregame and see where it’s at. Usually those things change, at least from my experience, a good amount. Aware of it, definitely.’’

Jalen Hurts, in Week 12 last season, was intercepted three times in a 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. There is a picture on the wall at the Eagles’ facility showing tackle Jordan Mailata with his hand on the back of his young quarterback. Hurts had his hands on his knees in defeat after the final play of that game.

“You would say, oh, the pictures in the facility are celebrating plays being made by players in this building,’’ Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I thought what an unbelievable picture of teammates being there for each other in a time of a very tough spot, right? That was after the incomplete pass on the last play of the game last year at New York.’’

To blitz or not to blitz? Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale calls for pressure as often, or more, than anyone in the NFL. Last season, Hurts’ inexperience could be used against him. Not this season. Hurts has shredded defenses daring to blitz him.

“He’s been awesome,’’ Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “The more you see, the more you play, the more experiences you have, your accelerated vision is going to pick up, and that’s what he’s been doing.’’

DL Leonard Williams (neck) is expected to miss a second consecutive game. … Daniel Jones has already set a career high with 522 rushing yards. He has the fifth-most rushing yards in the league at the quarterback position, behind just Justin Fields (905), Lamar Jackson (764), Hurts (609) and Josh Allen (581).