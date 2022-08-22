Giants avoid the worst with Kayvon Thibodeaux injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t “all good,” but he is mostly good.

ESPN.com reported on Monday that initial testing indicates the Giants’ promising rookie suffered an MCL sprain that will sideline him three-to-four weeks.

The ACL and meniscus remain intact following a cut block from the Bengals’ Thaddeus Moss in Sunday night’s preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Kayvon Thibodeaux grabbed at his knee during preseason game against Bengals. Corey Sipkin/NY Post

The Giants remain hopeful that Thibodeaux, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, can play in the Sept. 11 season opener against the Titans.

“I’m good — I’ll be back,” Thibodeaux told reporters on Sunday night. “We good. Good news. All good news and good wishes.”