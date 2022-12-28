Giants aren’t overlooking former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles

The Giants are facing a third-string quarterback in a win-and-in playoff scenario.

The Giants are facing a former Super Bowl MVP quarterback in a win-and-in playoff scenario.

Both statements can be — and are — true. Even though they paint very different pictures.

The Colts are sticking with Nick Foles as their starter Sunday against the Giants despite managing just three points, failing to convert any of 10 third-down attempts and accumulating seven sacks and three interceptions while passing for 143 yards in Monday’s loss to the Chargers. Those numbers are indicative of what you might expect from a third-stringer, but Foles commands more respect than most counterparts around the league because of his background.

“We all know what Nick Foles is capable of and you have to be prepared for that,” safety Julian Love said. “He’s a guy who’s been there, who has accomplished great things. He’s a guy you can’t sleep on, quite frankly. He has experience that you need to be on your ‘A’ game, for sure.”

Nick Foles Getty Images

Foles is best known as the MVP of Super Bowl LII, when he outdueled Tom Brady with 373 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown on the often-imitated “Philly Special.” He is 3-3 with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and a 102.7 quarterback rating in six career starts against the Giants.

Because Colts-Chargers was on “Monday Night Football,” Giants players had an opportunity to get a jump-start on watching Foles’ first start of the season at the end of their day off before diving into the film Tuesday.

“I watched it at home with my wife like it was a normal game,” Love said. “Didn’t really try to overanalyze it because we have time to do that. I just wanted to get a feel for kind of how they were playing.”

Not well.

The Colts have lost five straight under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Matt Ryan has been benched twice — once for Sam Ehlinger before head coach Frank Reich was fired and now by Saturday for Foles.

“I don’t think making another change is going to spark it,” Saturday said.

The Steelers signed ILB Tae Crowder off of the Giants practice squad. The former “Mr. Irrelevant” draft pick started eight games earlier this season but was benched for rookie Micah McFadden and ultimately cut to make room for Landon Collins, before re-signing to the practice squad.