Giants ‘are not trading for Deshaun Watson’: John Mara

That should do it for the Deshaun Watson to the Giants rumors.

Owner John Mara ruled out trading for the Texans quarterback on Wednesday, citing both the sexual assault allegations against Watson and the Giants’ own salary-cap situation.

“We are not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara told reporters.

Watson and free-agent coaching candidate Brian Flores reportedly want to pair together next season. Flores is considered one of the Giants’ top coaching candidates, along with Brian Daboll. But a Flores-Watson marriage does not appear to be happening in New York.

“There are so many reasons why we wouldn’t do it,” Mara said. “Cap-wise we couldn’t afford it but more importantly with the allegations that are out there right now, that’s just not the right fit for us.”

Coupled with Joe Schoen’s commitment to Daniel Jones during his introductory presser, you couldn’t ask for the Giants to be much more clear about their intentions for the quarterback position in 2022.

They’ve also been linked to Russell Wilson, but Schoen said of Jones: “When the new staff gets in here, we’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

In other words, Daniel Jones will be under center for the Giants this fall.

New Giants GM Joe Schoen (c.) with co-owners John Mara (r.) and Steve Tisch (l.) after Schoen’s introductory press conference on Jan. 26, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,” Mara said. “… We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones.”

As for Watson, he’ll continue to try and find a team after sitting out the 2022 season due to allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. The Texans were reportedly close to trading him to Miami at the trade deadline, but that was scuttled at the last minute.

The Giants will not trade for Texans quarterback for Deshaun Watson, owner John Mara said Wednesday. Getty Images

Whether he’ll play next season remains to be seen, though he continues to face 22 civil suits over alleged sexual misconduct. The NFL could discipline him once those cases are resolved.