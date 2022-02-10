Brian Daboll added some familiarity and a lot of experience with his latest two additions to the Giants coaching staff.

The Giants are hiring Andre Patterson as defensive line coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, The Post confirmed.

The well-traveled Patterson’s first job as a defensive line coach was with Weber State in 1988, and his first in the NFL was with the Patriots in 1997. Patterson, 61, was a key member of Mike Zimmer’s staff for the entirety of Zimmer’s eight-year run as Vikings head coach, rising from defensive line coach to co-defensive coordinator to assistant head coach – all while maintaining command over the defensive front.

So, Patterson worked closely with Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffin – the kind of top-tier edge rushers the Giants haven’t had since trading Jason Pierre-Paul in 2018. The Vikings primarily ran a 4-3 defensive front compared to the 3-4 fronts used by the Giants over the last two seasons and by new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale with the Ravens, but Patterson is known for creating exotic looks on the line.

Andre Patterson during his time with the Vikings Getty Images

Sparano Jr., a 35-year-old University at Albany product, previously was the assistant offensive line coach for the Panthers (2021) and the Jaguars (2017-20). He is the son of the late Tony Sparano, who was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2008-11. That 2011 staff featured Daboll as offensive coordinator and Sparano Jr. as an offensive quality control coach, with Giants general manager as a Dolphins national scout.

The father-son tandem came to the Jets in 2012, with the elder Sparano serving as offensive coordinator for one season. The younger Sparano stayed for three years, graduating from intern to offensive assistant and then following head coach Rex Ryan to Buffalo as Bills tight ends coach (2015-16).

Tony Sparano Jr. with Jacksonville in 2017 Getty Images

Sparano Jr. and new Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson have worked for many of the same teams over the last decade – but not at the same time. The Giants had four coaches involved with the offense last season, but total (or close to it) overhaul is expected.

Sparano Jr. has followed in his father’s footsteps as primarily an offensive line and tight ends coach. The elder Soprano died unexpectedly of heart disease at age 56 in 2018, just before what would have been his first training camp as a Vikings assistant.

The additions of Sparano Jr. and Patterson were first reported by The Charlotte Observer and ESPN, respectively. Hiring Patterson continues Daboll’s trend of a willingness to hire highly regarded assistant coaches, not necessarily stay within a network of former colleagues.