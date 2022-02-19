Giants add second female to coaching staff in Angela Baker

The Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff.

Angela Baker is joining Brian Daboll’s staff as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, The Post’s Paul Schwartz confirmed. She was previously with the Browns as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Laura Young was hired last month as the Giants’ director of coaching operations after previously working with the Bills as player service coordinator.

Most recently, Baker was the kickers and punters, special teams and defensive quality control coach for the University of Redlands, a Division III program in Southern California, according to the team’s website. She played for the Pittsburgh Passion in the full-contact Women’s Football Alliance and was a seven-time All-American, according to the Redlands website. Baker graduated from Slippery Rock University in western Pennsylvania.

Daboll is rounding out his new staff, most notably adding Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale to run the defense.