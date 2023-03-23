Giants add Jamison Crowder, Amani Oruwariye to build depth

The Giants are doing all sorts of research on wide receivers for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and there is certainly a good chance they go with the 25th pick in the first round,

This does not preclude adding to the wide receiver room, which the Giants did again on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Jamison Crowder.

The veteran slot target is a proven weapon, showing an ability to work the middle of the field and get open for Washington, the Jets and (briefly) in 2022 with the Bills.

Crowder, 29, has 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns in 100 NFL games.

He played in only four games for the Bills last year before an ankle injury ended his season.

Crowder’s best season came in 2019, when he had 78 catches for 833 yards and six touchdowns for the Jets.

Building depth at the position is a goal for general manager Joe Schoen.





Jamison Crowder makes a touchdown catch for the Jets on Dec. 29, 2019. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thus far this offseason, he re-signed Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard, signed Parris Campbell from the Colts and Jeff Smith from the Jets.

Crowder is the newest inclusion to the receiver room.

The Giants also added a cornerback, agreeing to terms with Amani Oruwariye, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Lions as a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Penn State.

Oruwariye had six interceptions in 14 starts for the Lions in 2021.





The Giants signed Amani Oruwariye for secondary depth. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Giants have Adoree’ Jackson returning as a starting cornerback and the position after him is somewhat in a state of flux.

Fabian Moreau, who started 11 games last season, is an unrestricted free agent.