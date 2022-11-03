Giannis Giannis Antetokounmpo a new favorite

Commercial content 21+.



Through the first two weeks of this NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are the only team to boast an undefeated record entering the weekend. They have the MVP frontrunner to thank for that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken his game to a new level to open the 2022-23 season, averaging a career-high 33.6 points – second-most in the league as of Thursday – to carry Milwaukee to a perfect 7-0 record. His early brilliance has prompted bookmakers to price the two-time MVP winner as the early favorite (+300) to win the award for the third time in five seasons, just ahead of preseason favorite Luka Doncic (+400).



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

There’s no doubt that the Greek Freak deserves his place among the top names in this market given his all-around excellence for the NBA’s early leaders. In addition to his stellar scoring pace, the 7-footer is also averaging a staggering 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals, all while shooting 56.9% from the floor.

Even with those numbers, though, it’s a bit surprising to see Antetokounmpo wrestle away the top spot from Doncic given his historic pace thus far for the Mavericks. The Slovenian star leads the league in scoring (36.1 PPG), win shares (1.8), and PER (36.1), and he’s the first player to open the season with seven consecutive 30-point games since Wilt Chamberlain did so in 1962-63. He also ranks fifth in assists (9.0) and 21st in rebounds (8.9) and is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 35/7/7 in a season.

Betting on the NBA?

Clearly, if either of those players keep up this pace, they’ll be on the podium for this award at season’s end. But they aren’t the only two players worth betting. Here’s a look at the latest MVP odds at BetMGM (100/1 or shorter) and a few other names to watch:



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

2022 NBA MVP betting odds (via BetMGM)

Giannis Antetokounmpo +300 Luka Doncic +400 Jayson Tatum +650 Ja Morant +1000 Stephen Curry +1200 Joel Embiid +1600 Kevin Durant +1600 Nikola Jokic +2000 Damian Lillard +3000 Donovan Mitchell +3000 Pascal Siakam +3000 Devin Booker +3500 Zion Williamson +3500 Trae Young +4000 Kawhi Leonard +6600 James Harden +6600 LeBron James +8000 Jimmy Butler +10000 Anthony Davis +10000 DeMar DeRozan +10000 Kyrie Irving +10000

2022 NBA MVP picks, predictions, best bets

Jayson Tatum (+650)

Tatum was my best bet to win MVP entering the season as a 12/1 dark horse, and the Celtics star has delivered in a big way amid his “redemption tour” after last year’s disappointing Finals showing.

The sixth-year wing has upped his scoring to a career-high 30.1 points per game on a ridiculous 52.9% from the floor – the second-best mark behind only Antetokounmpo among players averaging at least 25 points per game. That’s absurd efficiency for a player who handles the ball as much as Tatum does and bodes well for his long-term outlook this season.

Tatum also benefits from being the clear-cut top option for the early title favorites, and he’s carried this group even as injuries and off-court drama has threatened to derail it. Don’t be surprised to see the three-time All-Star emerge as the frontrunner if he keeps this up.

Joel Embiid (+1600)

Embiid was already a strong bet to win this award following two consecutive runner-up finishes, a key reason why he opened the year as the second option behind Doncic. So why has he fallen so far here in just a couple of weeks?

Yes, injuries have limited the 76ers’ big man early in the year, but he’s still averaging 27.2 points on a career-best 53.2% from the field despite reduced usage. That last part is sure to change soon: co-star James Harden is expected to miss the next month with a foot injury, thrusting Embiid into a familiar role as the do-it-all superstar down low.

That formula propelled Embiid up the MVP oddsboard each of the last two seasons, and now he’ll get a chance to remind people just how dominant he can be when his team needs him to be. Buy the dip here on a player who should still be priced among the clear favorites.

Betting on Sports?

Damian Lillard (+3000)

Are we sure we aren’t writing off Lillard too early? The Blazers’ star guard has already been sidelined with a minor calf injury that will likely cost him a few more games, but he’s been electric when in the lineup, averaging career highs in scoring (31 PPG) and efficiency (49.5%).

The kicker for Lillard’s candidacy might be the play of his teammates around him. Through five games, Portland owns the league’s eighth-best net rating (+3.6) and is one of four teams with a top-11 efficiency on offense and defense – and if the season ended today, it would own the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference.

Clearly, there’s a lot left to sort out this season, but the early returns are promising for this team’s chances of emerging as one of the NBA’s biggest surprises. That could be a serious boon to Lillard’s campaign if the six-time All-NBA guard can rediscover his elite form across a full season.