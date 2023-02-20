Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Ja Morant gaffe at NBA All-Star draft

Giannis Antetokounmpo really wanted to play with Ja Morant at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Bucks superstar mistakenly selected the Memphis Grizzlies guard while he and fellow team captain LeBron James were picking the reserves for their respective teams live prior to the game in Utah on Sunday night.

“My third pick is going to be one of the most exciting rising stars, superstar in the league right now, Ja Morant,” Antetokounmpo said.





Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a selection during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game draft on Sunday night AFP via Getty Images

TNT analyst Ernie Johnson, who was emceeing the event, quickly corrected the former MVP, telling him Morant was a starter as the players on stage waiting to be picked had a good laugh about it. James joined in the fun, too.

“You see what I’m saying, he’s trying anything yawl,” the Lakers star said. “Giannis is trying anything yawl.”

Antetokounmpo end up selecting the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead and got a ribbing from Johnson after the round ended.

“You may still have a chance to draft Ja when it’s appropriate,” he said.

That is exactly what Antetokounmpo did, joking he had to make sure Morant was on stage before picking him as a starter. Knicks star Julius Randle was picked as a reserve for Team LeBron. James also took former Cavaliers running mate Kyrie Irving, who went from the Nets to the Mavericks and not the Lakers at the trade deadline. Irving could still end up in L.A. after the season if he opts for free agency. The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. was the last reserve taken.





Ja Morant was drafted by Giannis Antetokounmpo for the All-Star game. NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA switched its All-Star Game format five years ago from East vs. West to two teams captained and selected by the leading vote-getters. This however marked the first time the squads were selected live right before the game and not in advance. James is 5-0 as a captain and will look to remain undefeated.