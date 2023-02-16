Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks’ win with sprained wrist

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Chicago Bulls Thursday night needing just two assists to break Paul Pressey’s team record of 3,272 throughout his career.

He left the game with that record, but it came at a price.

The Bucks superstar exited in the second quarter with a sprained right wrist and did not return. While attempting to block a layup from Bulls guard Coby White, Antetokounmpo lost his balance while landing and attempted to brace his fall with his hands, but ended up jamming his wrist against the stanchion. He remained on the ground in pain before going to the locker room.





Giannis Antetokounmpo remains on the ground in pain after jamming his wrist. Getty Images





Shortly after, Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Antetokounmpo was able to record three assists before his injury, bringing his total to 3,273 for his career to set a new Milwaukee mark. He only scored two points before exiting, but Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points while Jevon Carter scored 22 — the second-most he’s scored this year — to help carry the Bucks’ scoring. The two points represent Antetokounmpo’s lowest scoring total this year.

Before adding his latest assist record to his resume, Antetokounmpo was already the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throw attempts and minutes played.

Thursday night’s victory was Milwaukee’s 12th win in a row, and their 41-17 record is second-best in the NBA, behind only the Celtics.